New survey reveals that healthcare facilities are using more so-called “locum tenens” physicians to fill personnel shortages. Share on Pinterest Everyone gets burned out. Even doctors. In fact, half of practicing physicians reported feeling burned out, according to a 2015 report in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings. This is the exact reason Dr. Louise Henson, a family practice physician in Texas, has been working as a locum tenens (temporary doctor) for the past 10 years. “For years, I worked with the underserved in a typical medical setting, putting in long hours and taking my turn on call,” Henson told Healthline. “As a locum, I can pretty much set my schedule and work 40-hour weeks. I do my job when I’m on the job without having to worry about if I’m going to be able to take off time for my family or other personal commitments.” Doctors like Henson are in demand. A recent survey from the locum tenens staffing agency Staff Care reports that the use of temporary physicians is growing, with primary care physicians cited as the most in-demand locum specialty. In addition, 94 percent of healthcare facility managers surveyed indicated they had used locum tenens doctors sometime over the past 12 months, a 74 percent increase since 2012. The top reasons facilities hired temporary doctors were to: fill in until a permanent doctor is found

fill in for staff who have left

fill in for doctors on vacation or receiving continuing education

"The practice of medicine requires working more than 40 hours a week, being on call, and working on weekends," Dr. Janis M. Orlowski, chief healthcare officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), told Healthline. "We see the younger generation of physicians in the beginning of their career looking for a lifestyle change, as well as those at the end of their career who want to work some to stay in the field."

Physician shortage in play A shortage of physicians may largely be driving the need for locums. The AAMC released a report in 2015 that projected a physician shortage ranging between 46,000 and 90,000 over the next decade. "The shortage is growing, and needs to be addressed," said Orlowski. "We are asking for support in increasing the number of residency slots we have because of the shortage." Aging patients with increasing healthcare demands and aging physicians who soon will retire are some of the reasons for the shortage. A difficult time filling physician needs in smaller regions of the country also contributes to the shortage, said Dr. Peter Angood, chief executive officer of the American Association for Physician Leadership. "The public should be aware that there are distribution issues within the physician workforce, and there's data that the shortage is gradually building," Angood told Healthline. "Therefore the combination of the two will make it such that whatever community you live in you should not be surprised to come across a locum tenens or transient physician for your care."