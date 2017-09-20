At least 19 states have barred the procedure despite a recent 7-year study in which researchers concluded telemedicine abortion is safe.

Even though abortion has been legal nationwide for 44 years, nearly 90 percent of U.S. counties have no abortion provider.

That can force women to travel long distances to terminate a pregnancy.

Breakthroughs in technology and medicine could soon change that statistic.

The rise of medical abortions done via telemedicine means more women may be able to end a pregnancy earlier and without requiring a doctor to be in the room.

However, the safety of this practice has been questioned by some state officials.

Currently, 19 states have effectively banned the procedure by requiring a doctor to be present, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

But, a new study finds there is no discernable risk for people who are given medical abortions via a telemedicine session compared to those who see the doctor in person.

Medical abortion, meaning terminating a pregnancy via the medications mifepristone and misoprostol, has become more common in recent years.

At the same time, telemedicine, where a doctor sees patients via a computer or other screen, has also become more common in a variety of medical fields. This is especially true in areas where access to doctors is difficult.

The combination of the two, or a telemedicine abortion, has been around since at least 2008, when Planned Parenthood started the practice in Iowa.