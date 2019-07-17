Share on Pinterest Telemedicine is growing in popularity as access to certain types of healthcare is restricted. Getty Images

A new study finds that telemedicine is an effective and safe way to administer an abortion via medication.

Many Americans live far from a clinic where an abortion is available.

Multiple states have passed laws that severely curtail access to abortion or effectively outlaw abortion entirely.

For the first time since Roe vs. Wade was decided, there are multiple states in the United States where it soon may be almost impossible to legally obtain an abortion.

Earlier this year, a handful of states cracked down on abortion access, passing bills that prohibit abortions after six weeks.

And just this week, the Trump administration announced that federally funded family planning clinics — many of which are affiliated with Planned Parenthood — can no longer refer women for abortions.

As restrictions on abortion care tighten across multiple fronts, many women have come to rely on accessing abortion medications via telemedicine.

Telemedicine has been particularly beneficial for those with limited access to abortions, as it allows women to receive care sooner and at a healthcare center closer to where they live.

Still, despite the fact that telemedicine abortions have been proven to be incredibly safe and effective, several states continue to prohibit them or have passed laws to restrict them due to claims they may be unsafe.

Now, new research further supports the fact that telemedicine abortions are just as safe as the standard provision of medication abortions.

Medication abortions provided via telemedicine essentially have the same health outcomes as medication abortions provided in a clinic or medical setting, according to the study, which published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology early July.

A medication abortion is when pills are given to a patient in order to end a pregnancy. The medications — mifepristone and misoprostol— used via telemedicine are the same pills used with in-office visits.

They must be taken within the first 10 weeks of gestation. They’re extremely safe and rarely cause severe complications.

The first drug, mifepristone, is a progesterone receptor blocker and causes the pregnancy to separate from the uterine lining. The second drug, misoprostol, causes the cervix to open and the uterus to contract, which expels the pregnancy.