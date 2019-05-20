New research shows that teens with ADHD are at an increased risk of traffic accidents, moving violations, and driving while intoxicated.

Share on Pinterest New drivers with ADHD are more likely to engage in dangerous driving that could lead to an accident. Getty Images

Parents of teens with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may need to approach the topic of teen driving with some extra care, according to a new study.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) study, published in Pediatrics, found that new drivers with ADHD are more likely to drive while intoxicated, neglect using seatbelts, and speed.

The research found a 62 percent higher crash risk for teen drivers with ADHD in the first month after getting licensed, and a 37 percent higher risk in the first four years after receiving their license — regardless of their age when getting their license.

“Their higher rate of citations suggest that risky driving behaviors may account for why they crash more,” said Allison E. Curry, PhD, MPH, the lead author.

Curry’s team evaluated information from 1,769 adolescents with ADHD who got their driver’s licenses between 2004 and 2014. They were all patients at six CHOP practices in New Jersey.

Crash risk is elevated for all newly licensed drivers.

Drivers with ADHD experienced higher rates of crashes that involved passengers, being at fault, injuries, and alcohol. Drivers with ADHD had a 109 percent higher risk of driving drunk compared to those without ADHD.

“It is not the [ADHD] diagnosis that causes risky driving — it is the behaviors that make up the diagnosis. So anyone impaired by these behaviors could be at risk,” said Gregory Fabiano, PhD, a professor at the University of Buffalo and ADHD specialist, who wasn’t affiliated with the study.

The rates of traffic and moving violations were higher among drivers with ADHD compared to those without the condition.

Almost 37 percent got a traffic violation and nearly 27 percent got a moving violation within their first year driving — compared to 25 percent and 18 percent without ADHD, respectively.

Drivers with ADHD had higher rates of alcohol or drug and moving violations (including speeding, not using seat belts, and electronic equipment use).

Their rate was 3.5 times that of young drivers without ADHD in the first year of driving and 1.5 times that of drivers without ADHD in the first four years of driving.