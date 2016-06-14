From using e-cigarettes to texting while driving, teens continue to take age-related risks, but they’re doing so with more technology in their hands.

Taking risks is part of being a teenager.

In fact, it might be hardwired into their brains.

A 2010 study involving a range of people — adolescents to adults — found those prone to take the most risks in a virtual gambling game were 14-year-olds.

They have stronger emotions associated with their decisions, researchers say, but their decision-making skills are still developing.

While risk-taking may help these youngsters establish their own boundaries, it can also start them off on bad habits that will continue into adulthood, possibly shaping their health for the rest of their lives.

The latest report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows teens continue to engage in risky behaviors, but what those behaviors are, and who is engaging in them, continues to change.

One of the most glaring differences in this generation compared to others is the rate of obesity.

A third of children in the United States are considered overweight or obese. While some of their eating and drinking habits are improving, other important health risk factors remain a concern.

