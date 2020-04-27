Share on Pinterest From phone cases to hoodies, teens are using disguised vaping devices to hide their habit from parents and teachers. Getty Images

There’s a range of vaping products companies are selling online that are designed to look like everyday items. Teens are using these to hide their vaping from parents and teachers.

More than 1,200 vaping-associated lung injury cases have been reported in the United States. Fifteen percent of those cases involved children under 18 years of age.

There have been 26 confirmed deaths due to these injuries.

Teens are currently using a wide range of devices that allow them to vape undetected, right under the noses of parents and teachers.

Often, these vaping products are disguised to look like common household objects such as watches, writing pens, and even clothes.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has certainly noticed. The agency announced today it has sent 10 warning letters to companies who manufacture or import “unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery systems.”

These include sweatshirts with “stealth pockets” as well as items made to resemble smart watches, pens, and toys such as fidget spinners.

Here are details on some of the more common stealth vaping devices currently being used.

1. Hoodies

Vape hoodies have specially designed tubed drawstrings where vaping devices can be inserted and used discretely.

Hooded sweatshirts are a staple in most teen wardrobes so it probably won’t arouse suspicion when your teen shows up at breakfast one morning wearing a new one, but it should.

Vape hoodies are a popular way to hide vape pens, allowing teens to vape anywhere, even in class, without being detected.

To use it, all they have to do is insert a vape pen in the end of one of the hoodie’s specially designed tubed drawstrings. Then pen is then slid into a discreet chest pocket, and users inhale through a mouthpiece on the other end of the drawstring. This allows the plume of vapor emitted from the pen to be concealed inside the drawstring’s tube.

2. Backpacks

Vaping backpacks typically conceal tubing and a mouthpiece in the shoulder strap that can be connected to a vaping device.

These days backpacks are more than just a way to carry books and laptops to and from school. They can also conceal teen vaping.

Vaping backpacks generally contain a pouch to hold the vaping device with concealed tubing and a mouthpiece in the shoulder strap allowing it to be pulled out for use as desired and then tucked discreetly away.

3. Phone cases

Vaping phone cases fit over a smartphone just like a normal case.

With smartphones being found in the hands of most teens these days, you may not even think twice about them getting a new phone case, but be aware that their latest accessory could also disguise a vaping habit.

Vaping phone cases fit over a smartphone just like a normal case, but with a big difference: You can attach an atomizer to it and vape e-liquids.

4. Pens

These vaping pens double as writing instruments.

While many vape pens are called “pens” simply because their size and shape closely resemble a pen, there are also vape pens that are purposely designed to look like pens in order to hide their true function.

In fact, there are even vape pens on the market that have been cleverly designed to actually function as a writing implement. All the user has to do is unscrew the top of the pen, insert a cartridge and then vape through the top of the pen.

5. Smart watches

These watches display the time and conceal the vaping apparatus in the wristband.

While they may look like a smart watch at first glance, and even tell you the time and date, a press of a button allows the user to remove a pod from the watchband which can be used as a vape.

6. USB drives

Juul pods resemble a USB memory drive.

Devices like the Juul brand of e-cigarette, which closely resembles a USB drive, have become a very popular option for teens to hide their vaping.

All they need to do is toss it in their backpack, and unsuspecting parents are none the wiser that the device isn’t a USB drive with data needed for homework.