One study reports that emotional eating can lead to unhealthy diets and weight gain.

Another study reports that ultra-processed foods can be a “gateway” to unhealthy eating habits.

Experts say parents can help their children develop healthy eating habits by eating healthy foods themselves and not having unhealthy foods around the house.

They add that food should never be used as a reward or a punishment. Two recent studies on teen eating habits stress the importance of parents setting good examples and boundaries when it comes to what their children eat. The first study reports that emotional eating – eating as a coping mechanism for negative, positive, or stress-driven emotions – is associated with an unhealthy diet and weight gain. The researchers say eating to deal with stress is something we learn from our parents. They add that various feeding practices used by parents, such as restricting food or using it as a reward, also influence eating behavior. “Emotional eating was previously found to be more learned than inherited,” said Joanna Klosowska, a study lead author and a doctoral researcher in the Department of Public Health and Primary Care at Ghent University in Belgium. “This study examined not only the interaction between parents when feeding their children but also what children learned from watching their parents eat.” The study was conducted in 2017 with 218 families and also used longitudinal data collected in 2013. “We rely too heavily on food for celebration or withholding as punishment – parents should never do this – or as a reward when we ought to develop better coping mechanisms for the challenging times, and non-food celebration/rewards for the good times,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, told Healthline. “However, in many cultures, food is used in celebration, Hunnes noted. “On an individual level, it’s better to reward with emotional statements (like) ‘I’m so proud of your effort, would you like a hug?’ Or some other fun activity your child likes – maybe it’s throwing a ball around or playing a game, rather than saying ‘You’re so smart, you got an A, want a cookie?’” “Emotional regulation is another good behavior to model,” Hunnes added. “Teaching our children it’s OK to feel sad or angry or upset and to talk about your emotions or go for a walk around the block rather than burying them in food is a good coping strategy.”

Ultra-processed foods as a ‘gateway’ The second study reports that ultra-processed foods – such as candy, pastries, and frozen desserts – could be “gateway foods” for adolescents, leading them to eat more unhealthy food as adults. The research, which is being presented this week at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022, suggests reducing consumption of key gateway foods can impact the overall consumption of ultra-processed foods high in sugar, salt, unhealthy trans-fat, and artificial flavors and colors. Ultra-processed foods – such as bread, cereals, desserts, sodas, and processed meats – comprise more than 60 percent of daily calories in the United States and are linked to hypertension, weight gain, increased risk of heart disease, and premature death. “Ultra-processed foods are designed to be hyper-palatable, or engineered to be as addictive as possible,” said Maria Balhara, the study’s lead researcher and a student at Broward College in Florida. “They’re also cheap and convenient, which makes them hard to resist. Most people are eating too many of these foods without realizing it.” Balhara recorded how frequently adolescents consumed ultra-processed food products during an 8-week period. The foods included prepackaged cookies, candy, chips, chocolate, energy drinks, frozen desserts, soda, store-bought pastries, store-bought smoothies, syrup-sweetened coffee or tea, white bread, and processed meat. Study participants included 315 teens, ages 13 to 19 who were recruited from 12 high schools in South Florida between February and April 2022. The average body mass index among participants was 22.8 (indicating normal body weight). Candy, prepackaged pastries, and frozen desserts were found to act as a possible “gateway” to drive increased (or decreased) consumption of other processed food products. Researchers said teenagers who changed their consumption of these gateway foods were more likely to change their consumption of all other ultra-processed foods. The analysis found increased consumption of frozen desserts was associated with an 11 percent increase in consumption of all other ultra-processed foods. Increased consumption of pastries was associated with a 12 percent increase in consumption of all other ultra-processed foods. Increased consumption of candy was associated with a 31 percent increase in consumption of all other ultra-processed foods.