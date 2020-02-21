Share on Pinterest Teens with symptoms of e-cigarette dependence are more likely to continue vaping and more often.

Teens who reported at least one e-cigarette dependence symptom during the first survey in 12th grade were more likely to still be vaping 6 months later. Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical. It’s what keeps most cigarette smokers smoking. It may also drive young people to continue vaping and increase how often they use e-cigarettes, suggests a new study . This is backed by earlier research that found adolescent vapers can develop nicotine dependence specific to e-cigarettes. But the authors of the new study say their research provides the “most detailed evidence to date” on e-cigarette dependence symptoms among teens, and shows how that dependence is connected to continued vaping.

E-cig dependence linked to continued vaping In the new study , which was published Feb. 19 in JAMA Network Open, researchers surveyed ninth-grade students in 10 participating public high schools in Los Angeles County, California. Students took the surveys twice a year from 9th through 12th grades, answering questions about their use of tobacco and other substances as well as their mental health. The fall survey in 12th grade also asked students whether they had experienced symptoms of dependence for either e-cigarettes or combustible cigarettes. Six months later students completed a follow-up survey. Dependence symptoms for tobacco products include strong cravings to use, difficulty quitting, feeling addicted, and withdrawal symptoms, such as irritability or difficulty concentrating. Researchers had full data on 444 students in 12th grade who reported using e-cigarettes in the past year, with or without nicotine. Slightly more than half of these past-year e-cigarette users were male. Overall, a small number of vapers reported e-cigarette dependence symptoms: 11.7 percent of past-year e-cigarette users and 17.6 percent of past-month e-cigarette users. Dependence symptoms, though, were around twofold higher in teens who smoked combustible cigarettes. The most common symptoms were similar for both types of tobacco products, such as cravings and urges. Some teens in the new study had higher rates of dependence symptoms: those who had recently vaped, used e-cigarettes with nicotine, or were dual users of e-cigarettes and combustible cigarettes. In addition, teens who reported at least one e-cigarette dependence symptom during the first survey in 12th grade were more likely to still be vaping 6 months later. They also vaped more often and intensely compared with their peers who didn’t have any dependence symptoms. This fits with an earlier study that found continued vaping is common among youth. In that study, more than 80 percent of teens surveyed were still vaping 1 year later. During that time, the number of students who vaped daily had increased from 14.5 percent to 29.8 percent. “Our study further suggests that youth with dependence symptoms are at elevated risk for continuation and escalation [of vaping],” write the authors of the new study.