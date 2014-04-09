A CDC study finds that while the teen birth rate in the U.S. is declining, it is still quite high, underscoring the need for more formal sex education.

Births to teens aged 15 to 17 years old have dropped, but they still account for over a quarter of teen births, or nearly 1,700 births a week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Vital Signs . Now, a new CDC report states that these statistics underscore the need for targeted interventions to prevent teen pregnancy.

Tom Frieden, M.D., M.P.H., CDC director, said in the CDC’s press statement that although significant progress has been made in reducing teen pregnancy, far too many teens are still having babies.

“Births to younger teens pose the greatest risk of poor medical, social, and economic outcomes. Efforts to prevent teen childbearing need to focus on evidence-based approaches to delaying sexual activity and increasing use of the most effective methods of contraception for those teens who are sexually active,” said Frieden.

Analyzing birth data from the National Vital Statistics System and adolescent health behavior data from the National Survey of Family Growth, CDC researchers found that the rate of births per 1,000 teens aged 15 to 17 years old declined 63 percent, from 38.6 in 1991 to 14.1 in 2012.

