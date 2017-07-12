Researchers say they have come up with a noninvasive way to check for inflammation in blood vessels that could be a prelude to a heart attack.

Despite major medical advances in recent years, heart disease can still be a silent killer for some.

Even as doctors develop better tools to diagnose and treat patients before a cardiac event, some people still suffer a heart attack despite having no known risk factors for the disease.

Researchers are hoping a new test that looks for signs of arterial inflammation could be a helpful tool in the fight against heart disease.

Dr. Alexios S. Antonopoulos, from the University of Oxford, along with his co-authors, have developed a new noninvasive way of looking for signs of heart disease.

They look for inflammation in arteries by examining the surrounding fat tissue. The test could someday help doctors detect and treat heart disease in patients, who may not show signs of cardiac trouble under current methods of detection.

“Noninvasive detection of vascular inflammation has been hailed as the ‘Holy Grail’ in cardiovascular medicine, because it would allow identification of patients at high risk for future cardiovascular events,” the authors wrote.

Read more: Mother uses CPR to save son on the soccer field »