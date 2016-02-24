Researchers say so-called adaptive therapy allows patients with cancer to live without toxic side effects or drug-resistant tumors taking over.

You don’t need to kill cancer.

You just need to keep it under control.

That’s the theory behind a new study published today in Science Translational Medicine.

Researchers say managing cancer with limited, lower doses of treatment can reduce toxic side effects as well as prevent drug-resistant cancer cells from taking over an infected part of the body.

The study results were greeted with interest within the cancer community.

William Phelps, PhD, the American Cancer Society’s director of preclinical and translational cancer research program, said the research is an “interesting idea” that needs more study.

“Anything one can do to limit toxicity in cancer treatment is a good thing,” Phelps told Healthline.

Dr. Giannoula Klement, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Tufts Medical Center who has used this type of treatment at her children’s clinic, was more emphatic.

“The study is a validation of an evolutionary concept,” Klement told Healthline. “I believe this is a tipping point.”

