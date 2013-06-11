On June 5, Lawrence Breakley became the first patient in the U.S. to receive a new kind of artificial vein made from human cells.

A new type of blood vessel made in a laboratory may soon improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

While man-made veins are nothing new, a Virginia man has become the first in the U.S. to receive an implant that becomes functionally alive in animals. Dr. Jeffrey Lawson of Duke University Hospital performed the surgery June 5 on 62-year-old Lawrence Breakley.



Unlike previous artificial veins made of Teflon or other plastics, these vessels are pliable like the natural kind and do not cause blood clots, saving patients from frequent hospitalizations. What’s more, the body does not reject these artificial veins, as can happen with organs and tissues transplanted from other humans.

The vessel, which does not require special storage and can be placed on a hospital shelf, was the brainchild of Lawson and Yale School of Medicine faculty member Dr. Laura Niklason, co-founder of a Durham, N.C.-based company called Humacyte.

The vessel created by Niklason and Lawson is made of donated human cells grown on a tubular scaffolding. The proteins in between the cells make collagen and other molecules. “Collagen has no markers,” Niklason told Healthline. “Your collagen is the same as my collagen.”



The cells are washed away at the end of the growth process, removing any traces that the tissue came from somebody else and preventing rejection.

Breakley suffers from end-stage kidney disease and has required dialysis for many years. Lawson implanted the vein in Breakley’s arm to connect to an artery and to speed the flow of blood during his treatments.

The procedure may also work for heart bypass surgeries, Lawson said, and eventually could lead to bioengineered livers, kidneys, and eyes. “It really is remarkable,” he said.