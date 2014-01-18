Our favorite products at this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas were those meant to help people monitor their health on the go, to improve life at home for seniors, and to make time spent in the ER a little more pleasant for patients.

California firm Evena, already known for their vein-imaging systems, premiered a new product called Eyes-On Glasses at this year’s event. The wireless goggles let doctors and nurses map the veins below a patient’s skin using four different light spectrums combined into a single image.

Like Google Glass, Eyes-On projects the vein map into the wearer’s field of vision so that a nurse can overlay it onto the patient’s body for an accurate injection without the usual false starts.

Eyes-On can also detect whether IV fluid or medications are leaking out of a patient’s vein over time. And for good measure, the glasses can record video and enable audio conferencing using 3G and Bluetooth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control , 385,000 needle-stick injuries occur among healthcare workers in hospitals every year.

“Studies have shown that up to 40 percent of IV starts require multiple attempts to locate and access a vein, which not only wastes valuable nursing time but also delays therapy and causes patient discomfort and dissatisfaction,” Frank Ball, President and CEO of Evena Medical, said in a statement. “With Evena’s Eyes-On Glasses, nurses can quickly and easily locate and access the best veins for each patient.”

Evena is betting that cost-conscious health centers will invest an estimated $10,000 per pair for Eyes-On to reduce rates of workplace injury and up patient satisfaction.

