Using metallic nanoparticles, a new solar-powered device can create sterilizing steam in five minutes, with no electricity or fuel. Would you go under the knife in a Moldovan hospital? How about at a military outpost in Afghanistan, or at a clinic in Zambia? Thousands of people do every year, and in the world’s most resource-poor areas, medical personnel need a way to sterilize their equipment quickly and completely. The World Health Organization reports that 10 percent of patients hospitalized in developing countries contract at least one healthcare-associated infection. In Intensive Care Units, the number is closer to 60 percent. A new solar-powered device created by researchers at Rice University in Houston, Texas, uses the sun’s energy to super-heat millions of tiny metallic nanoparticles. The particles, submerged in water, create scorching hot, disinfecting steam in about five minutes. The system uses no electricity or fuel and little water, and it generates steam hot enough to kill even the most resilient microbes. Rice researcher Naomi Halas presented her team’s prototype today in a keynote address at the 246th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS) in Indiana.

Off-the-Grid Surgery Traditional autoclaves, the machines surgeons in the U.S. use to disinfect their equipment, rely on electricity. But a World Bank report from May of this year says that 1.2 billion people in the world aren’t connected to the power grid. “We have developed a solution, our solar steam technology,” Halas said. “It is completely off-grid, uses sunlight as the energy source, is not that large, kills disease-causing microbes effectively and relatively quickly, and is easy to operate. This is an incredibly promising technology.” Halas has made one solar-powered autoclave prototype, and another model designed to sterilize human waste for families without access to plumbing or running water. She’s hopeful that the technology could also be adapted for cooking, purifying drinking water, and generating power on its own by using steam to spin small turbines.