A new wearable ultrasound helmet helps firefighters “see” in the dark.

A cutting-edge sensory helmet developed by UK researchers helps firefighters navigate through dark rooms, relying on vibration pads in the helmet that indicate the location of walls and other obstacles in an unfamiliar environment.



The prototype for this “tactile helmet,” developed by researchers at the University of Sheffield, is on display at this week’s Gadget Show Live in England. It’s the product of two years of testing and research, including observations of the ultra-sensitive whiskers of mice and cats, which allow them to sense the outlines of their environment.



The Sheffield Centre for Robotics (SCentRo) researchers are now looking for a commercial partner to help them scale-up a technology with the potential to save lives.



“The device is at an early stage of development—our next challenge is to refine the technology so it is reliable and intuitive,” Dr. Tom Stafford, lecturer in Psychology and Cognitive Science at the University of Sheffield, tells Healthline.



The helmet also has applications beyond firefighting, including the potential to help guide those with visual impairments by alerting them to hazards in their path.