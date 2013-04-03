Swiss scientists have identified stable “breathprint” patterns similar to fingerprints that may advance personalized medicine.

According to research published today in the journal PLOS ONE, Dr. Renato Zenobi at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) and his colleagues have identified highly specific biochemical profiles in exhaled breath that are unique to each person, similar to fingerprints.

The researchers studied the chemicals in exhaled breath from 11 study participants, collected four times per day over a nine-day period.

There were significant differences in the chemicals present in each person’s samples, as well as in samples taken at different times during the day from the same person. Despite these variations, scientists identified specific, core “breathprints” that could be tied to each owner.

“We found—and this is quite significant—that there is a stable breathprint pattern for individuals,” says Zenobi. “One could follow a person’s ‘exhalome’ over time and always observe a stable, core signature that is characteristic for him or her.”

These results suggest that breath analysis may become a valuable source of clinical information, similar to blood or urine tests.

Everyone is affected by variables like diet, health conditions, and environmental chemicals. For this reason, the researchers chose to examine metabolic phenotypes—exhaled compounds that include biomarkers from dietary, lifestyle, environmental, gut microbial, and genetic influences.

“There are hundreds of exhaled compounds, and many dozens of signals in the…patterns we analyzed,” Zenobi says. He and his fellow researchers highlighted those that showed clear individual differences “even to the naked eye, without complex statistical analysis.”