The Accelerating Medicines Partnership will focus on developing new diagnostic tools and new treatments for Alzheimer's, type 2 diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. Imagine the benefits to public health if rival pharmaceutical companies set aside their differences and teamed up with one another, as well as with a cadre of nonprofit organizations, to identify and test promising new medications. Today, after two years of planning, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), several nonprofits, and ten biopharmaceutical companies (including Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Sanofi) are doing just that. Dubbed the Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) , the coalition aims to identify biological targets of disease that are most likely to respond to new therapies, and to characterize biological indicators of disease, known as biomarkers. The ultimate goal is to increase the number of new diagnostics and therapies for patients, and reduce the time and expense required to develop them. Through the Foundation for the NIH (FNIH), AMP partners will invest more than $230 million over five years in the initial projects, which focus on Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus.

Speeding Up the Search for Treatments Their data and analyses will be made publicly available to the biomedical community. AMP envisions that the three- to five-year, milestone-driven pilot projects in these disease areas could set the stage for expanding AMP to other diseases and conditions. According to the NIH, developing a drug from early discovery through U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval currently takes well over a decade, and has a failure rate of more than 95 percent. As a consequence, each success costs more than $1 billion. Commenting on the unprecedented partnership, NIH director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., said, "Patients and their caregivers are relying on science to find better and faster ways to detect and treat disease and improve their quality of life. Currently, we are investing a great deal of money and time in avenues with high failure rates, while patients and their families wait. All sectors of the biomedical enterprise agree that new approaches are sorely needed."