Tiny fibers trap bed bugs, ants, and termites, some of which have adapted to the chemicals traditionally used to kill them.

A New York City entrepreneur has a high-tech plan to trick bed bugs into crawling onto their death beds.



Kevin McAllister, president of Connecticut-based Fibertrap, collaborated with researchers from State University of New York (SUNY) at Stony Brook. The team created traps made of minuscule fibers intended to trip up the pesky insects when they wander onto a tray covered with a tangled net that looks like a puff of cotton candy.

“The fiber’s not sticky, because they don’t like sticky stuff,” McAllister told Healthline. “Instead, you need gaps in the fiber. With enough gaps, once they get one leg caught, they can’t get out.” As the insects struggle to free themselves, others come to their aid and find themselves mired as well.

The fiber can be added to a carpet or bed sheet, or placed around tiny areas such as electrical outlets, which bed bugs use to travel from room to room or apartment to apartment. Miriam Rafailovich, a professor of materials science and engineering, led the SUNY Stony Brook group that applied the technology to live bed bugs in a laboratory.

Shan “Harry” He, a research assistant at the university, helped Rafailovich test the non-toxic microfibers. He said they created Fibertrap through a process known as electrospinning, which uses an electric field to spin a polymer and generate very thin fibers—50 times thinner than a human hair.

“The second a bed bug walks onto the fiber, it will get trapped, sort of like a person’s leg getting caught in a fishnet,” He said. “Without the ability to move, they stay there, they struggle, they lose their energy, they can’t reproduce, and they die.”



He says that Fibertrap also works well for controlling ant and termite infestations. When the fiber becomes full of bugs, it can be discarded, He said, because the material is biodegradable, does not contain chemicals, and won’t harm the environment.