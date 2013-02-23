A new device keeps stomach acid in its place, which is good news for patients with chronic acid reflux.

Though hardly a fashion statement, a new bracelet-like device could help manage the painful effects of gastroesophageal reflux disease, more commonly known as chronic acid reflux or GERD.



Researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Florida have developed an esophageal sphincter device for GERD that tackles the chronic digestive disorder without the need for medications. The results of the Mayo Clinic study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



Researchers showed major improvements in the 100 patients tested with the magnetic device, which resembles a lap band for the esophageal sphincter. Patients reported fewer reflux symptoms and a decrease in the need for proton-pump inhibiting medications that normally keep stomach acid at bay.



“This is the first new, safe and effective treatment we have to treat reflux disease in 20 years,” said Dr. C. Daniel Smith, co-author of the study, in a press release. “The device is simple, elegant, and functional, and it provides an opportunity to help a very large number of patients.”