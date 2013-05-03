Typically the threat of an improvised explosive device (IED), a homemade and often very crude explosive designed to maximize damage, is harder for an audience living and working on American soil to conceptualize. But following the Boston bombings in April, it’s become all too clear.



Those events, as terrible and unimaginable as they were, are just a small fraction of the IED explosions that take place around the world.



Unfortunately, IED events abroad in places like Afghanistan have increased 42 percent over two years, from more than 9,000 individual instances in 2009 to 16,000 events in 2011, according to the Department of Defense (DOD).



One main ingredient used in IEDs abroad is something as seemingly benign as fertilizer. Nitrogen-based fertilizer was even the main ingredient in the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people in 1995. Because fertilizer is used to cultivate crops regardless of IED uses, Kevin Fleming, an engineer at Sandia National Laboratories, has developed a new type of fertilizer that doesn’t mix with fuel and detonate like the types of fertilizer typically used in IEDs.



Fleming, who has trained soldiers in how to maneuver and avoid IEDs and retired from Sandia in February, approached the problem of IEDs in a slightly different way.



An avid organic gardener since a young age, Fleming combined his green thumb with his knowledge of the typical chemical makeup of IEDs to develop a formula that cultivates only lush and thriving plants, according to a news release from Sandia.

The Formula for Safer Fertilizer Fertilizers can contain calcium ammonium nitrate, from which ammonium nitrate is derived. Ammonium nitrate is highly explosive when mixed with fuel. Of the IEDs used in Afghanistan in 2012 that killed or injured almost 2,000 Americans, nearly 70 percent were made using ammonium nitrate-based fertilizer. At the end of 2012, Afghanistan banned ammonium nitrate-based fertilizers, although they are still accessible from neighboring nations like Pakistan, according to the DOD.



With a loophole like that, a ban may not be as effective as governments would hope. Which is where Fleming and Sandia come in. By separating the ammonium ion from the nitrate ion, the explosive qualities of the chemical compound can be neutralized. Fleming knew this and through testing and research developed a new formula for fertilizer, one utilizing ammonium sulfate and iron nitrate, which are not detonable, even when mixed with an otherwise explosive fuel.



“It will make detonable types of fertilizer harder to get,” Fleming said in an interview with Healthline.



While the replacement of detonable fertilizer with Fleming’s version across the globe won’t happen immediately, the hope is that supplementing the existing ammonium nitrate with an ammonium sulfate and iron nitrate formula will limit IED construction and make it all the more difficult.