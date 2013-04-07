A new boron-based cancer therapy slows tumor growth in mice without side effects.

Cancer treatment often requires the use of radiation-based chemotherapy, which is known to carry significant side effects, including hair loss, fatigue, easy bleeding, nausea, and damage to internal organs.

However, a research team at the University of Missouri (MU) has successfully carried out a new boron-based radiation treatment on mice with cancerous tumors. Scientists drastically slowed the tumors’ growth with no apparent side effects.



Professor M. Frederick Hawthorne, a recent winner of the National Medal of Science bestowed by President Obama, led a team at MU’s International Institute of Nano and Molecular Medicine. The group developed a cancer-killing mechanism that spares surrounding tissues.



The study, recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, involved mice, but Hawthorne’s team is preparing to test its treatment on larger animals and eventually humans.