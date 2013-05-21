A new injectable gel containing nanoparticles can react to the body’s blood sugar levels and provide automatic doses of insulin. If you are living with type 1 diabetes or advanced type 2 diabetes, constant blood glucose monitoring and regular insulin injections are a part of day-to-day life, but that may be about to change.



Insulin injections can be painful, and because of the difficulty of—or an unwillingness to—prick oneself with a needle, insulin injections don’t necessarily mean effective blood sugar control . If you’re living with diabetes, however, not controlling your blood glucose levels can result in everything from lightheadedness to the need for limb amputation. Now, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an easier fix. A new injectable gel delivers nanoparticles which then simulate natural insulin release, and they have been shown to stabilize glucose levels in mice.



This type of self-regulating treatment is called a “closed-loop” system, which means it is capable of “continuously delivering accurate levels of insulin in response to in vivo [in the body] glucose levels,” the study authors wrote.

Keeping Diabetes Under Control Diabetes, also known as diabetes mellitus, is a group of chronic metabolic diseases that cause blood sugar levels in the body to fluctuate because of malfunctioning insulin regulation. Insulin is a hormone that is produced by beta cells in the pancreas, also known as pancreatic islet cells. Insulin facilitates the proper absorption of glucose by the body to be used as fuel. Traditional insulin injections help the body regulate blood sugar levels, but because the patient has to actively monitor and administer the insulin, it’s an “open-loop” system with room for errors. Not only have the MIT researchers developed a closed-loop system that reacts in real time to fluctuating glucose levels, they’ve developed an injectable technology that imitates the production of insulin by pancreatic islet cells. “An artificial ‘close-loop’ system able to mimic pancreas activity and release insulin in response to glucose level changes has the potential to improve patient compliance and health,” the study authors wrote.



Instead of daily insulin injections, users of this injectable polymeric nanoparticle-cross-linked network—a gel loaded with little nanoparticle beads—may soon be able to control their blood sugar for up to 10 days at a time with just one dose.