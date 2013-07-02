New nanotechnology can detect living bacteria quickly and easily, allowing doctors to test bacteria for antibiotic resistance faster than ever before.

Testing for the presence of bacteria can be an expensive and lengthy process, but it is essential for determining the potency of antibiotics and other treatments. Now, thanks to research conducted at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland, detecting live bacteria is faster—and involves tinier technology—than ever.

Research published in Nature Nanotechnology could pave the way for more targeted antibiotic treatments, using a device the size of a matchbox. This small but mighty apparatus quickly finds bacteria that have been left alive after an antibiotic regimen, making it easier to determine which treatments have been successful.

“This method is fast and accurate. And it can be a precious tool for both doctors looking for the right dosage of antibiotics and for researchers to determine which treatments are the most effective,” said Dr. Giovanni Dietler, a professor in EPFL’s Laboratory of the Physics of Living Matter, in a press release.