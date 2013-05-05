Researchers in Spain have announced a new medical device worn like a belt that vibrates when the wearer slumps, and collects precise clinical data to help spine doctors fine-tune rehabilitation assessments and therapies.

For people with chronic back pain, a new biofeedback and imaging device may deliver better diagnostic results by as early as next year.



The makers of Lumbia promise their new device will deliver more exact neuromuscular data to improve back pain treatments used by orthopedic and physical therapists.

Developed through a partnership between Spanish companies Tecnalia Research Centre and the FIK Initiative, Lumbia will be made available to specialists worldwide in 2014 by Italian biotech marketing company BTS Bioengineering.

“Lumbia provides more information to the doctor about the fatigability of the muscles as well as the relaxation capacities of the patient,” Tecnalia research director Haritz Zabaleta said in an interview with Healthline.



The prescribed physical therapy for back pain remains the same, but the biofeedback can speed up the rehabilitative process.

During a clinical assessment, the patient wearing the belt performs exercises while the device sends data wirelessly to the therapist’s computer. Zabaleta said this information can improve diagnosis and prognosis, and monitor the progress of patients being treated for low back pain.