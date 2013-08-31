Sodium percarbonate, found in laundry soaps, can be used to keep injured limbs oxygenated until medical help arrives.

In combat zones and other areas where traumatic injury can occur, getting the injured to a hospital as soon as possible is imperative. Unfortunately, access to medical care isn’t always guaranteed, and the longer someone goes without, the greater the chance of complications.



Thanks to researchers at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), a field-worthy injection of sodium percarbonate (SPO) that slows muscle death and aids injured limbs by oxygenating tissue is on its way. And you’ll never guess where SPO is found: laundry detergent.

Billy Mays probably never saw that coming. Even the researchers were surprised.

“The potential for something so common to have a life-saving effect is really exciting,” says study author Benjamin Harrison, Ph.D., an associate professor of regenerative medicine at WFIRM.

In most cities, a hospital is just an ambulance ride away, but timing is everything. “When someone gets severely injured to the point that it prevents blood flow, the tissue that is no longer receiving blood begins to use up whatever resources it has available. Once those resources, such as oxygen and nutrients, are exhausted, tissue begins to die,” Harrison says.

An injection that oxygenates tissue for the couple of hours it takes to get a wounded soldier to a hospital could mean the difference between a full recovery and limb amputation.