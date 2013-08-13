A synthetic form of Japanese hornet spit is growing in popularity among endurance athletes.

When it comes to staying ahead of the competition, people will try nearly anything, as evidenced by recent doping scandals in professional American sports.

Instead of injecting themselves with bull testosterone, some athletes are now using the synthetic version of hornet vomit to gain an edge.

The larvae of the Japanese giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia, regurgitate a high-energy cocktail that allows adults to fly at 25 miles an hour over distances of 60 miles. The juice is produced by the larvae after they’ve been fed the chewed-up flesh of their parents’ prey.

A synthetic form of this vespa amino acid mixture, or VAAM, is being marketed as a nutritional supplement for athletes who want sustained energy for marathons and other high-endurance sports. Here’s what’s in it.

But before you shove your fist into the hornet’s nest for a boost, know that these “hornets from hell” are about the size of a pocketknife and have an excruciating painful sting akin to getting stabbed with said knife.