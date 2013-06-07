The open-source science network ResearchGate gets a significant boost from wealthy philanthropists.

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates aims to keep important scientific research open and in the hands of the people who need it most.

While donations from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have funded research on eradicating polio and HIV/AIDS, a next-generation condom, and other medical, social, and developmental endeavors, the latest donation came straight from Gates himself.

Gates’ latest philanthropic vision is to help fund ResearchGate, a research and social network created in 2008 for doctors, biologists, engineers, chemists, physicists, and others. Gates, Tenaya Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Benchmark, and Founders Fund are also helping to finance ResearchGate in an effort to keep scientific information accessible to the public.

Full-scale studies are often held under a publisher’s copyright, meaning that if you want to examine the studies, you’d better cough up a hefty subscription fee.