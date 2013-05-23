Researchers find disturbing evidence that healthcare workers are spending too much time on Facebook, especially when patient volume is high.

With the pervasive use of Facebook in work settings today, it should come as no surprise that logging onto social networks is just as common in critical-care hospital units. But for patients, this is troubling news.

A new study by researchers at the University of Florida Medical Center, recently published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, revealed an “unacceptably high” level of Facebook surfing, especially during peak times at night in the emergency department (ED).

Erik Black, Ph.D., an assistant professor of pediatrics and educational technology at the University of Florida College of Medicine, led the study.



“We had anecdotal reports that Facebook use was prevalent in the ED. We did not know exactly how prevalent it was, or if it was an issue to be concerned with,” Black said.

As it turns out, the results of his 15-day observational study, conducted between late December 2009 and early January 2010, were worse than expected.

Black and his colleagues found that ED workers together visited Facebook more than 9,000 times—spending an average of 12 minutes per hour on the site. At night, when the ED is typically very busy, workers were on Facebook for nearly 20 minutes per hour.

The researchers measured the minute-by-minute volume of Facebook use on 68 workstations in a busy Level 4 trauma center, computers which were available to nurses, pharmacists, clerks, physicians, medical students, and residents, according to Black.

Facebook use was compared with patient volume and clinical severity data during the same 15-day period. An “unexpected and significant positive correlation” showed that as the ED got busier, the staff sought more “time outs.”

Healthline News spoke with Robert Glatter, M.D., an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “I am not surprised that the data demonstrated higher use of Facebook associated with higher acuity in a busy emergency department,” Glatter said. “Some medical providers who are quite adept at multitasking feel that these mental breaks lead to greater focus and productivity.”

But are the stakes too high?