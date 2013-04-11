Doctors’ groups provide guidelines for how doctors should behave online and offer a commonsense approach to social media.

SAN FRANCISCO—If your doctor doesn’t “friend” you on Facebook, don’t be offended.

A position paper by the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the Federation of State Medical Boards published in the Annals of Internal Medicinelays out very specific guidelines for doctors who use social media.

The main thrust of the paper, according to Dr. Humayun Chaudhry, president and CEO of the Federation of State Medical Boards, is to separate doctors’ personal and professional lives and to help them maintain a professional distance from their patients.

“We’re not telling people what to say, we’re just asking people to think before they hit ‘send,’” he said during a press conference Thursday morning at the American College of Physicians’ Internal Medicine conference in San Francisco.

The paper offers doctors a best practices approach to handling social media and will help them determine how it fits into the patient-doctor relationship.

The report reinforces commonsense rules for doctors—and everyone else—online: Pause and think before you post.