A simple urine test might be the first step toward early bladder cancer detection and could reduce costly, invasive interventions for patients.

Bladder cancer is notoriously difficult to detect in its early stages, but scientists from the University of Liverpool and University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) have developed the first-ever early detector for bladder cancer in the form of a urine odor analyzer called ODOREADER. The device saves money and time by analyzing urine samples and detecting certain odors from gases that are emitted when a cancer-positive sample is heated.



Odors from urine samples could thus be the first biomarkers used to detect bladder cancer, which would help reduce the number of tests required to diagnose the condition, thereby saving money for patients and hospitals. Currently, a cystoscope—a slender tube with a light and video camera on the end, inserted into the body—is required to check for possible signs of bladder cancer.



“The primary benefits to patients are that this is a non-invasive test for bladder cancer, as at present patients with symptoms or who have high-risk occupations need to undergo cystoscopy,” Professor Chris Probert from the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Translational Medicine told Healthline. “Second, all patients treated for bladder cancer need regular check cystoscopies, and this device could save them from those procedures. And third, there is a huge potential for saving money to the healthcare sector—that money could be spent on other conditions.”