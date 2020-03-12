Share on Pinterest FTC officials said Teami falsely claimed their tea products could help people lose weight as well as cure cancer and treat colds. Getty Images

The tea marketer Teami LLC has settled a lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over health claims the company has made about some of its products.

In addition, a number of social influencers, including singer Cardi B, have settled the legal action, which charged them with repeating the promises without properly disclosing payments.

Experts say this type of deception on social media platforms has become more common and the FTC is starting to crack down.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has put a blemish on a cosmetics company for making false claims about its products — and on social media influencers for repeating those promises without properly disclosing that they were getting paid to do so.

Teami LLC, which markets teas and skin care products, has agreed to settle FTC charges over accusations that the Teami 30 Day Detox Pack would help consumers lose weight.

The FTC said the company also stated that its teas fight cancer, clear clogged arteries, decrease migraine, treat and prevent influenza, and treat colds.

All of the claims lacked reliable scientific evidence, the FTC said in laying down a $15 million judgment against Teami.

The company was permitted to pay an up-front penalty of $1 million and have the rest of the judgement suspended, “based on the defendants’ inability to pay the full judgment,” according to an FTC statement.

Under the proposed settlement, Teami also would be required to cease making unsupported weight loss and health claims about its product.

The FTC noted that Teami continued to make such claims even after receiving a warning from the agency in April 2018.

“Social media is full of people peddling so-called detox teas, promising weight loss,” said Andrew Smith, JD, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

“Companies need to back up health claims with credible science and ensure influencers prominently disclose that they’re getting paid to promote a product.”