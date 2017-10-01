CDC officials say the Tdap vaccine helps save lives. However, many pregnant women aren’t getting the shots.

A vaccine given to pregnant women may prevent the vast majority of whooping cough cases in newborns.

That’s according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a bacterial respiratory disease that’s especially dangerous for infants too young to be vaccinated.

The disease, which can lead to violent and uncontrollable coughing, was reported in 15,737 cases in 2016 , according to the CDC.

In rare cases, the disease can cause death, especially in infants under 2 months old.

A study published Thursday in Clinical Infectious Diseases concluded that these vulnerable infants could be protected if doctors vaccinated pregnant women late in their pregnancy.