- A task force has changed its guidelines for the daily use of low dose aspirin.
- The organization now says people between ages 40 and 59 with no history of heart problems don’t need to take daily aspirin to help prevent cardiovascular disease.
- They add that most people ages 60 and older shouldn’t take daily aspirin, mainly due to the risk of excessive bleeding.
- Experts say most people can reduce their heart disease risk by not smoking, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly.
In 2010, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended that men between ages 45 and 79 and women between ages 55 and 79 take low dose aspirin (81 mg) to help prevent cardiovascular disease.
Now, the USPSTF has released new guidelines on daily aspirin use that significantly changes its policy from 12 years ago.
The task force no longer is recommending aspirin for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease for most people. Primary prevention refers to steps to prevent a first cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or a stroke.
The organization now states that daily aspirin use should be considered by adults between ages 40 and 59 with a 10 percent or greater cardiovascular risk over the next 10 years. Other adults in that age group, however, are encouraged to speak with their healthcare professional to see if aspirin is right for them.
Daily aspirin is not recommended for people ages 60 and older who have not had a cardiovascular event.
In recent years, a number of researchers have concluded that low dose aspirin provides little benefit for people who have not had a heart attack or stroke. They have added that daily use could also cause unnecessary internal bleeding, especially in older adults.
In 2019, the American Heart Association released
“Aspirin works by inhibiting platelet activity or function. The crux of the question is who should be on aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke,” Dr. Jeffrey S. Berger, the director of NYU Langone’s Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease, told Healthline. “If you think about who should be on statins, you measure cholesterol. If you think about who should be on anti-hypertensive medications, you measure blood pressure. But when you are thinking about platelet-inhibiting medication, there is nothing to measure.”
“I think we need to change our strategy,” Berger added. “We need to personalize medicine and identify people at high risk for a cardiovascular event based on their platelet function and platelet genetics. Those are the people I would consider using a drug like aspirin or any other antiplatelet medicine.”
Fatty deposits made up of cholesterol and other substances build on the walls of your arteries. When these plaques rupture, they can create a blood clot, blocking your arteries.
A clot can slow or stop the blood flow to your heart or brain. When it stops the flow to your heart, you can have a heart attack. When it stops the flow to your brain, you can have a stroke.
Aspirin acts as a blood thinner and can prevent clots from forming. If your doctor does suggest daily aspirin therapy, the recommended dose is usually between 75 and 100 mg per day. Baby aspirin is 81 mg per dose and one regular aspirin is 325 mg.
“The guidelines remain the same for secondary prevention. Low-dose aspirin has been shown to reduce the risk of an additional heart attack or stroke. For people who have stents, artificial valves, have had a previous heart attack or stroke, or had bypass surgery, daily aspirin therapy is still recommended,” Dr. Geoffrey Douglas Barnes, an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Michigan Health, told Healthline.
“The biggest change from previous guidelines,” added Barnes, “is that no one should be taking daily aspirin therapy for primary prevention.”
“One of the reasons that daily aspirin is not needed in the general population is that we are healthier as a population,” said Barnes. “We eat healthier, exercise more, and better control our blood pressure and weight.”
The Mayo Clinic suggests seven strategies to reduce your risk of heart disease:
- Don’t smoke or use tobacco. If you do, quit. If you don’t smoke, try to avoid secondhand smoke.
- Exercise regularly. Try to get 30 to 60 minutes of daily activity. If you haven’t been active, slowly work up to your goals.
- Eat well. A heart-healthy diet includes fruits, vegetables, legumes, lean meat and fish, low fat or fat-free dairy products, whole grains, and healthy fats. Limit salt, sugar, processed carbohydrates, alcohol, and saturated fats.
- Maintain a healthy weight. If you are overweight and have difficulty losing weight, consider working with a nutritionist or dietician.
- Aim for at least seven hours of sleep per night.
- Manage stress. Use exercise, relaxation techniques, or meditation to lower your stress levels.
- Get regular health screenings, including screening for blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and diabetes.