Share on Pinterest Daily aspirin use is no longer being recommended for people 60 years of age and older. Fly View Productions/Getty Images

A task force has changed its guidelines for the daily use of low dose aspirin.

The organization now says people between ages 40 and 59 with no history of heart problems don’t need to take daily aspirin to help prevent cardiovascular disease.

They add that most people ages 60 and older shouldn’t take daily aspirin, mainly due to the risk of excessive bleeding.

Experts say most people can reduce their heart disease risk by not smoking, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly.

In 2010, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended that men between ages 45 and 79 and women between ages 55 and 79 take low dose aspirin (81 mg) to help prevent cardiovascular disease.

Now, the USPSTF has released new guidelines on daily aspirin use that significantly changes its policy from 12 years ago.

The task force no longer is recommending aspirin for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease for most people. Primary prevention refers to steps to prevent a first cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or a stroke.

The organization now states that daily aspirin use should be considered by adults between ages 40 and 59 with a 10 percent or greater cardiovascular risk over the next 10 years. Other adults in that age group, however, are encouraged to speak with their healthcare professional to see if aspirin is right for them.

Daily aspirin is not recommended for people ages 60 and older who have not had a cardiovascular event.

In recent years, a number of researchers have concluded that low dose aspirin provides little benefit for people who have not had a heart attack or stroke. They have added that daily use could also cause unnecessary internal bleeding, especially in older adults.

In 2019, the American Heart Association released guidelines that, among other things, encouraged people to talk with their doctor about the benefits and risks of daily aspirin.

“Aspirin works by inhibiting platelet activity or function. The crux of the question is who should be on aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke,” Dr. Jeffrey S. Berger, the director of NYU Langone’s Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease, told Healthline. “If you think about who should be on statins, you measure cholesterol. If you think about who should be on anti-hypertensive medications, you measure blood pressure. But when you are thinking about platelet-inhibiting medication, there is nothing to measure.”

“I think we need to change our strategy,” Berger added. “We need to personalize medicine and identify people at high risk for a cardiovascular event based on their platelet function and platelet genetics. Those are the people I would consider using a drug like aspirin or any other antiplatelet medicine.”