A federal task force is recommending that children be routinely screened for anxiety and depression.

The task force members say children 12 to 18 years old should be screened for depression while children 8 to 18 be screened for anxiety.

Experts say these types of screenings are increasingly important with the influx of social media as well as the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is recommending two new mental health screenings for children. The independent panel of national experts said children 12 to 18 years old should be screened for depression and suicide risk . It also recommends children 8 to 18 be screened for anxiety . The task force describes anxiety disorder as “a common mental health condition in the United States” that is comprised of a group of related conditions characterized by excessive fear or worry. They said the condition produces both emotional and physical symptoms. Task force members noted that the 2018-2019 National Survey of Children’s Health found that nearly 8 percent of children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years had a current anxiety disorder. “Anxiety disorders in childhood and adolescence are associated with an increased likelihood of a future anxiety disorder or depression,” members of the task force wrote. The USPSTF study concluded with “moderate certainty” screening for anxiety in children 8 to 18 years old “has a moderate net benefit.” The group said evidence is insufficient on screening for anxiety in children younger than 8 and for depression in children younger than 12. The task force noted that depression is a leading cause of disability in the United States. They said children and adolescents with depression typically have functional impairments in their performance at school or work and during interactions with their families and peers. ”Major depressive disorder in children and adolescents is strongly associated with recurrent depression in adulthood, other mental disorders, and increased risk for suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide completion,” they wrote. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among youth aged 10 to 14 years.

The importance of screenings “There is definitely a growing concern for mental health issues among children,” Dr. Zishan Khan, a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist with Texas-based Mindpath Health, told Healthline. Khan said screenings are important because the signs of both depression and anxiety can be subtle. “People with depression can present with isolative behavior, an intense feeling of fatigue, having a lack of energy or motivation to participate in activities they normally enjoy, sleeping and/or eating more or less than usual, and even with anger outbursts,” Khan said. “Children who are anxious will often ruminate continuously, often about things most kids their age wouldn’t worry about. They may have fears about their loved ones, activities they participate in, and school, or even irrational fears about death or being separated from their family,” he added. Anxiety can present itself with stomach pains, headaches, or generalized weakness “which are actually somatic manifestations of their anxiety,” Khan said. Screening at a young age is important because the majority of psychiatric disorders start during childhood and adolescence, Pardis Khosravi, PsyD, a psychologist and clinical director at Palo Alto-based Children’s Health Council, told Healthline. “Universal screening for anxiety starting at age 8 and depression by age 12 ensures that we are catching individuals during the ages where they are more likely to be developing these challenges,” Khosravi said.