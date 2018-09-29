Walking can be troublesome for people with multiple sclerosis. Trying to dual task while walking can cause cognitive impairment.

Researchers say people with multiple sclerosis can have trouble trying to dual task while walking.

Multitasking while walking will slow anyone down, but this dual action can pose greater risks to those with multiple sclerosis.

This cognitive-motor impairment can be caused by moving from one task to two tasks, something called the dual-task cost.

Assessing this difficulty may provide better insights into the lives of people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

About 90 percent of people with MS experience walking difficulties within the first 10 years after diagnosis.

During the same time, between 40 percent and 70 percent experience cognitive difficulties.

These problems affect day-to-day living and, therefore, the quality of life for those living with MS.

A recent systematic review out of Spain found ways to identify and describe cognitive-motor interference as a tool for assessing patients with MS.

Experts measured the effect of this interference on walking, and found the motor variables most sensitive to be speed, cadence, and double support.

MS patients showed significant problems with cognitive-motor impairment when asked to dual task.

“People with MS have much to gain from [this] study,” said Kathy M. Zackowski, PhD, OTR, senior director of patient management, care, and rehabilitation research at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



“The study of cognitive-motor interference focuses on the idea that real-life activity requires a motor component and a cognitive component,” Zackowski told Healthline. “For example, you don’t just walk in a straight line. You walk to the store or you walk to school. This requires motor patterns as well as executive function.”

“However, many studies only focus on one of these attributes (motor or cognitive), and interventions often improve that attribute but not both,” she added. “Learning more about how the cognitive and motor impairments interact has the potential to lead to more effective rehabilitation interventions.”