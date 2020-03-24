Share on Pinterest Speaking with older parents about the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic can be challenging, but experts say following a few simple tips can make a big difference. Getty Images Getting older parents to understand the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic may be challenging for some people.

If your parent is less likely to listen to your advice, having another person your parent trusts speak with them, such as a family friend, sibling, or pastor, may be more effective.

Older adults are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Yet many older adults aren't taking social distancing and hygiene directives seriously. To many parents' annoyance and their children's frustration, this has led to stressful conversations where children urge — some may say chide — their parents to comply. If your parent or grandparent is resisting the CDC's advice on coronavirus precautions, here are five tips that can help you have an effective and respectful conversation with them.

1. Make sure you’re the right person for this conversation It’s the nature of the child-parent relationship that a child — no matter their age — might not be the right person for a conversation with parents about changing habits related to the new coronavirus, according to Jenn Leiferman, PhD, director of the Rocky Mountain Prevention Research Center and associate professor of community and behavioral health at the Colorado School of Public Health. “Sometimes seniors still see their adult children as kids. If that is the case, I’d encourage the adult children to figure out who that trusted messenger is for that parent that they’ll listen to.” Think about people your parent is comfortable with and trusts, such as a family friend, sibling, or pastor.

2. Come from a place of love — not control “Make it front and center in your communication that your reason for bringing this up and wanting your parents to change their behavior is your love for them and your desire to enjoy them for many years to come. It is easy for this conversation to feel like it’s about control. Do everything you can to clarify that it’s about love — not control,” recommended Dr. Alexandra Stockwell, a physician turned relationship expert and founder of Calm in Chaos.

3. Ask a lot of questions “Any communication with a parent who is not following CDC guidelines should begin with respect and curiosity. Righteousness and condescension will not work. No matter how right an adult child thinks they are, a fully functional parent will not be inspired by that,” Stockwell explained. Ask your parent questions to really understand what’s driving their behavior — and listen to their answers. Once you hear where your parent is coming from, mirror it back to them verbally to show them that you understand where they’re coming from. “Oftentimes we can help people change their behavior if we figure out what’s driving them. Then you can help the parent identify and find ways to change their own behavior — different from the adult child telling them what to do,” Leiferman suggested. The CDC recommends that all people wear cloth face masks in public places where it’s difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. This will help slow the spread of the virus from people without symptoms or people who do not know they have contracted the virus. Cloth face masks should be worn while continuing to practice physical distancing. Instructions for making masks at home can be found here .

Note: It’s critical to reserve surgical masks and N95 respirators for healthcare workers.

4. Share information from trustworthy sources Find out where your parents are getting their information from. In many families, the older generation watches sources that have downplayed the pandemic and stated that measures like mandated closures and social distancing are overblown or unnecessary. Make sure parents are getting correct, science-based information from direct, trustworthy sources like the CDC.

5. Accept that you can only control you In the end, even if your parents aren’t heeding your calls to protect themselves against COVID-19, Leiferman urges children to offer parents respect, love, and support. Connectedness is essential for older adults during this time, so teach your parents new ways to connect — and commit to staying connected.