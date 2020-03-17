Share on Pinterest Stress and anxiety about the spread of the novel coronavirus, coupled with increased social distancing and isolation recommendations, may be affecting your mental health more than you realize. Getty Images As we all face uncertainty about the novel coronavirus, there are measures we can take to stay calm.

For those living with a mental health condition like depression, anxiety, or PTSD, filling prescriptions ahead of time and asking your therapist to hold telemedicine sessions can ensure you keep your health a priority.

The National Association of School Psychologists offers tips on how to talk to kids about the pandemic. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak. With the country rolling out social distancing measures, schools and businesses closing, and companies declaring work from home necessary, Americans are forced to face a new reality. “We are social beings. We like to connect and touch and be close to people, and we’ve had to change our behavior, which can create a feeling of isolation,” Patricia Thornton, PhD, a licensed psychologist in New York City, told Healthline. While it may feel like life has stopped, there are ways to keep these times in perspective and learn how to carry on. “Focusing on preparedness, staying calm, reaching out to check on the well-being of others, and self-care will help you through this challenging moment in history. Remind yourself that COVID-19 is a serious but temporary illness, and that life will return to normal in time,” Deborah Serani, PsyD, psychologist and author of “Sometimes When I’m Sad,” told Healthline. Here are some tips for making sure you’re taking care of your mental health during the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Get a grasp on anxiety Many people with and without anxiety disorders are feeling anxious. Thornton describes anxiety as an anticipated worry or rumination about something that might happen in the future. She says our world is feeling a “drumbeat of anxiety” due to the novel coronavirus. “Because the virus is a virus you can’t see, and not enough people are being tested, you don’t know who carriers are, so you’re hypervigilant about other people and surfaces you’re touching and places you’re going, which makes you more anxious because there is real danger, but the uncertainty and lack of information about the virus causes anxiety,” she said. Witnessing others feeling anxious also heightens the worry. “Anxiety is contagious. If you see someone near you who is panicking and is saying, ‘The world is coming to an end,’ you may begin to worry because you don’t want to feel like the person who is not worried,” Thornton said. She points to evolution for this mentality. For example, if a tribe were out in the field and one member saw a tiger in the distance and began running, the rest of the tribe would follow suit. “We look to others to get cues of how we should behave,” Thornton said. “While the coronavirus is a real threat, we all need to be in the gray: embrace uncertainty knowing we can’t do everything and move on within in the confines of what the new normal is.” For those living with a mental health condition like depression, anxiety, or PTSD, Serani says you may be particularly vulnerable during this pandemic. She suggests filling prescriptions for the month and considering home delivery from your insurance carrier or local pharmacy. She also recommends asking your therapist to hold telemedicine sessions or via HIPAA-compliant video conferencing. “This way you can stay safe and continue addressing your treatment — and address any concerns that arise from COVID-19,” Serani said. If your pandemic concerns are difficult to manage, she suggests creating an emergency plan with your mental health professionals.

Be angry, then practical While the situation is frustrating, Thornton advises to only allow yourself 15 minutes of anger per day, and then move on. “Don’t think of it as doomsday. Look at it as finding a new normal. Ask yourself, ‘How do I want to live my life right now with these constraints?’ And limit talking to family if they are getting worked up. Say, ‘We’ll talk about it for 15 minutes and then [move on],'” she said. Serani agrees, noting that thinking positively during a disaster is easier said than done. “One of the best ways is to ground yourself in science. Stay connected to your local or state health department for information. Avoid watching or reading news or social media, where facts can become blurred or even exaggerated. Remind yourself that infectious disease outbreaks have been part of our history, and this too shall pass,” she said. Thornton also suggests watching reputable news once a day to stay up to date. “New norms can change every day, so you can say, ‘Every day I’ll limit my news to a half hour in morning and in the evening to see if there is anything I need to change about my behavior.’ And don’t rethink your decision,” she said. For accurate information about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Key Facts page . If you have children, Serani says to be sure to limit their exposure to the news because it can be overwhelming for them to process. Being mindful about how you talk about COVID-19 around children is important, too. “Oversharing, ‘catastrophizing,’ and even joking about death or sickness can traumatize little ones. While this can be a scary time for kids, it could also be viewed as a moment in history that can reach and teach. I’ve been encouraging my little patients to see how ‘helpers’ are everywhere, and how communities are rallying together during this difficult time,” Serani said. She adds that being cared for, protected, and loved are crucial things for children to feel and hear during disaster. “Another tip is to encourage children to draw, write, or journal so they can express their feelings. And finally, keeping a routine for kids is always helpful during a crisis,” Serani said. For more tips on how to talk to kids about the pandemic, visit the National Association of School Psychologists and National Home School Association for ways to create a learning and fun environment while children are home.