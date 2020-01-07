Share on Pinterest More foods are being recalled due to an outbreak of listeriosis linked to eggs. Photo via USDA

A multistate outbreak of listeriosis has led to seven people being infected.

Now products containing hard-boiled eggs have been voluntarily recalled over concerns they’re related to the outbreak.

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes causes the illness. It can cause serious infections, especially in people who have compromised immune systems.

Hard-boiled egg products contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes have caused a multistate outbreak , sickening seven people. Four have been hospitalized, and one has died.

The eggs, which were produced by the manufacturer Almark Foods, have since been voluntarily recalled after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the food items may be associated to the outbreak.

Almark has also recalled all other food products that were packaged at the same location — in the firm’s Gainesville, Georgia, facility — out of an abundance of caution. Almark has also temporarily halted production until the contamination is resolved.

The latest item to be recalled is the Cheesewich Ready to Eat Bacon N Eggs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. It recently issued a public health alert to further inform consumers that these products shouldn’t be eaten.

Listeriosis is a serious infection, especially among pregnant women, newborns, and adults ages 65 and older.

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the FDA stated.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the FDA said.