A study in Los Angeles has demonstrated that barbershops are a good place to talk to African-American men about blood pressure.

Check your blood pressure while you get your hair cut.

That novel approach to cutting high blood pressure is being tested among African-American men using their local barbershops.

It’s being touted as a success in Los Angeles.

Now, the program is headed to a new city.

Next stop? Nashville, Tennessee.

“We aim to show that our impressive blood pressure results can be replicated by another pharmacist-led team in a city or state very different from our own,” said Ciantel Adair Blyler, PharmD, a clinical pharmacist at Cedars Sinai Smidt Heart Institute and co-author of a study on the program.

The Smidt Heart Institute launched the original study in 2016.

It involved 319 African-American men at 52 barbershops in Los Angeles County.

The men all had a systolic blood pressure, the top number in a blood pressure reading of 140 or higher. That’s considered hypertension.

The men were randomly assigned to either a program led by specially trained pharmacists or to a control group.

The pharmacists met with the men at the barbershops, monitored their blood pressure, and worked with the men’s doctors to find the right medication for them.

In the control group, the barbers urged the men to make changes in their lifestyle and to see their doctors.

The data released last month shows that a year after the study began, the men in the pharmacist-led group were far more likely to experience a drop in blood pressure to a healthy level and stay there.

The average systolic blood pressure for those men decreased by nearly 29 points.

In the control group, the average drop was slightly more than 7 points.

Blyler believes those results prove the intervention succeeded, is sustainable, and is needed.

“Bringing medicine into the community works and approaches like this are necessary to close the gaps in healthcare disparities,” she told Healthline.