Researchers say cannabis pill might someday replace CPAP mask to treat people who suffer from sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea sufferers may someday be able to trade in their “Darth Vader” breathing mask for a daily pill.

For years, sleep apnea patients have dealt with the clunky large Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine to sleep at night.

Or they had to consider surgery or other physical devices to help with breathing.

But there’s new hope that a drug could be used to treat the disease.

This month, scientists announced that synthetic cannabis has been shown to help treat sleep apnea symptoms in some patients.

Researchers from Northwestern Medicine and the University of Illinois at Chicago say they found evidence that a type of synthetized version of THC (a compound found in cannabis) was effective at treating some sleep apnea.

The researchers studied 73 patients in a phase II trial.

The participants were randomly put into three groups: One group received 2.5 milligrams per day of the drug called dronabinol. Another group got 10 milligrams daily. A third was given a placebo.

Dronabinol has already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating nausea and vomiting in cancer patients.

In this study, patients who had 10 milligrams of dronabinol per day before bed reported fewer symptoms than the placebo group.

Those results included less shallow breathing episodes (called hypopneas), less sleepiness, and overall better “satisfaction” with treatment compared to the placebo.

Overall, those taking the 10 milligrams dose reported a 33 percent reduction in the severity of their disorder.