The death of a good kid to synthetic cannabinoid use reflects national statistics showing a sharp increase in the number of cannabinoid poisonings.

They’re not the Cleavers, said Mike Rozga, but they’re a typical American family and their son, David, was a good kid.

A kid, in fact, who excelled academically, was a good athlete, performed in the school band, and was involved in his church youth group.

“He had no problems or issues at all. David wasn’t a partier or drinker,” his father said.

But soon after high school graduation, David and friends just wanted to celebrate.

They’d heard about a synthetic marijuana called K2 that could be purchased at the local mall and decided to try it, Rozga said.

“It was legal. It was fake pot, and they couldn’t legally buy alcohol. This wasn’t a bunch of depressed or troubled kids. They were honor roll students. Good kids who made a poor choice,” said Rozga, who resides in Indianola, Iowa, with his wife, Jan, and their other son.

That choice cost David, 18, his life. He killed himself five years ago while under the influence of K2.

“It did something to his mind,” Rozga said. “We tend to stereotype drug use and think it only impacts bad kids. But something in us makes us want to experiment and have our minds altered somewhat. It takes over.”

