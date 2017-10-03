Researchers say vaping instead of smoking can add years to the lives of 6 million smokers. Other experts say e-cigarettes are still unhealthy.

Millions of smokers could live longer, healthier lives by switching to e-cigarettes.

How much longer?

According to a new study from the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an estimated 6.6 million smokers that kick traditional cigarettes to the curb could live a combined 86 million more years than those who don’t.

That research, published today in the journal Tobacco Control, is the first to model prospective health outcomes based on a hypothetical situation in which cigarette use is largely replaced by e-cigarettes over a 10-year period.

The study authors based their predictions on two separate models: one “optimistic” and one “pessimistic.”

In the optimistic model, researchers used data from current e-cigarette use patterns and published evaluations for potential harm reduction — that is, the ability of e-cigarettes to help smokers quit.

It’s in this model that researchers discovered the large lifesaving potential of making the switch for millions of smokers.

In the pessimistic model, researchers used a “worst case” scenario, where e-cigarettes are more harmful than currently believed and less likely to help with smoking cessation.

Even in this model, researchers found beneficial results.

Under this scenario, an estimated 1.6 million premature deaths would be averted and 20 million fewer years of life lost.

“I did go into the study confident of the ability to save lives under the optimistic scenario, which I believe is consistent with the data that we have so far,” David Levy, PhD, professor of oncology at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University and the study’s lead author, told Healthline.

“I did not expect that under the worst-case scenario, where we assumed all of the negative claims that we have found about e-cigarettes, that we would still find substantial public health gains in terms of lives saved,” he said.