Some experts say exercising at an indoor pool can benefit children with asthma, especially during cold winter months.

It’s cold outside, which means it can be difficult to get anyone, let alone kids, up off the couch to exercise.

And if your child has asthma that can present concerns.

In the United States, asthma affects 1 in 11 children, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) . And a cold, dry winter can make these youngsters even more susceptible to the condition.

Asthma is a chronic inflammation of the airways — or bronchial tubes — inside the lungs.

What can be problematic for children with asthma is how exercise, or any kind of strenuous activity — games of tag or school soccer matches — can affect the disease.

With asthma a person’s airways are always inflamed to some degree, so exercise can lead to a more acute and serious condition known as exercise-induced asthma (EID) or exercise-induced bronchospasm (EIB).

Dr. Tod Olin, a pediatric pulmonary specialist at National Jewish Health, explains: “[As] you exercise, you breathe more, as you breathe more the air in the airways is moving back and forth and it evaporates some of the water that is naturally lining your airways. This process of drying leads to the muscle squeezing down and causing the airflow limitation.”

Read more: Get the facts on asthma »