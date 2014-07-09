Making a splash, one woman living with MS has turned her passion for swimming into a way to raise money for a good cause. Summertime is in full swing, and people nationwide are diving into pools to make a difference for those living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Since the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) first launched their “Swim for MS” campaign in 2008, the nonprofit organization has raised more than $320,000 to support research, programs, and services that benefit the MS community. Rather than a one-time event, the Swim for MS campaign involves a series of local events put on by volunteers. There are no strict rules—volunteers can swim solo, form a team, or try something entirely new. “One of the great things about the Swim for MS fundraiser is that anyone, anywhere can create their own unique challenge and make it fun,” said Sarah Masino, community relations coordinator for the MSAA, in an interview with Healthline. “We’ve had people hold cannonball jumping contests, a synchronized swim, and pool parties. A pool party is a great one-day event that people can host in their own backyard or community pool.” Find Out How Water Therapy Benefits People with MS »

Making Her Own Waves Susie Jamharian of Albuquerque, N.M., said she was inspired to organize her own Swim for MS event. She wasn't sure if she could do it at first, she told Healthline, but she felt compelled to help raise awareness of MS and to give back to the organization that has helped her since she was diagnosed with MS in 2004. "MSAA is a leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support," she said. "That is why I took up the swimming challenge. I committed to swim 1,000 laps in 30 days to raise $3,000 for this wonderful and helpful association." Jamharian was amazed at the outpouring of generosity from her family, friends, and acquaintances. "Words cannot describe how loved and supported I felt," she said. She exceeded her goal and raised $3,500 for the MSAA in just 18 days. "So much for doubting myself!" Jamharian said.