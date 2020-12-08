Share on Pinterest Eating more plant protein may help you stay heart healthy. mixetto/Getty Images

A new study based on 30 years of observation has reconfirmed that replacing red meat with plant-based protein can help keep your heart healthy.

Researchers based their findings on observing 43,272 U.S. men with an average age of 53.

There’s more evidence that swapping out a juicy steak for plant-based meals can benefit your health.

A new study , based on 30 years of observation, has reconfirmed that replacing red meat with plant-based protein can help keep your heart healthy.

The study, published by The BMJ, showed that replacing red meat with high-quality plant foods, like beans, nuts, or soy may be associated with a modestly reduced risk of coronary heart disease (CHD).

The study also suggests that replacing total red meat consumption with whole grains and dairy products, and processed red meat with eggs, may also reduce this risk.

“There have been a lot of studies that have gone away from the red meat diet, focusing more on a plant-based diet,” said Dr. Anjali Dutta, a cardiologist with New York-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens.

“There has been an emphasis on a Mediterranean diet, which is a high emphasis on nuts, less on carbohydrates,” she said. “This study was really great in showing the benefits of… a plant-based diet and the cardiac effects and risk reduction.”

While the study focused on men in the United States, it’s likely these findings will hold true for women as well, based on findings of other studies .

Although this isn’t new research, as we’ve long heard about plant-based and Mediterranean diets for years, the study does provide new insights.

“While much research exists on this topic, this paper sets out to examine other significant factors such as the amount of red meat consumed and whether the meat is processed,” said Nicole Roach, RD, CDN, registered dietitian at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

Processed red meats include bacon, hot dogs, sausages, and salami. These foods are associated with an increased risk of death and major chronic diseases, the study said.