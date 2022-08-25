Share on Pinterest A survey indicates that an increase in cosmetic procedures is being driven by women between the ages of 31 and 45. StockPlanets/Getty Images

A survey done by a plastic surgeons organization indicates there is a sharp increase in cosmetic procedures as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

The survey reports that a significant portion of that demand is being driven by women between the ages of 31 and 45.

Experts say a major motivation appears to be how people feel they look on computer screens during virtual meetings.

They add that people are also seeking ways to administer self-care after two years of pandemic restrictions.

More people in the United States are reportedly investing in cosmetic procedures as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

A national survey by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that three-fourths of cosmetic-focused plastic surgery clinics that responded to the survey have seen an increase in business compared to pre-pandemic levels with almost 30 percent saying their business has doubled.

“With COVID, we prepared for the worst. But when we were able to reopen our office, we were pleasantly surprised with the incredible surge of demand for our cosmetic services, both surgical and noninvasive,” Dr. Bob Basu, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston and board vice president of finance of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, said in a press release.

“COVID changed everything. No one was traveling, vacations got canceled,” Basu added. “So I think a lot of families and patients had a lot more disposable income. And so, they found that this is the right time for them to do a cosmetic plastic surgery procedure.”

The survey identified women aged between 31 and 45 as the most likely to seek cosmetic procedures. Popular procedures included tummy tucks, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

Dr. Julie C Holding, a board-certified plastic surgeon and chief resident cosmetic clinic co-Director for the Plastic Surgery Department at The University of Kansas Health System, said this is a trend she has seen among her clientele.

Holding told Healthline that she has seen an increase in demand for fillers, perhaps due to people feeling self-conscious about their facial appearance during online virtual meetings.

“Video platforms for work and school with poor camera angles and less than ideal lighting can lead to unflattering images and accentuated shadows,” Holding said. “Everyone knows that terrible feeling when they turn on their phone camera and it’s pointed at you instead of the subject. Then, adding the ‘make me look better’ filters also create an aesthetic that is in contrast to our own beauty.”

“It made many women want to look more like a certain type of aesthetic: eye shape, eye angles, lip plumpness, less tired under eye circles/bags, more curves like hour-glass shape with breast augmentation (with patient’s own fat or implants), tapered liposuction waist and rounder buttocks (Brazilian butt lift). I saw an increase in men as well seeking eye lifts and liposuction,” Holding noted.