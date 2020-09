About 500,000 women in the United States have undergone genital mutilation. Surgery can restore some of their genital functions. Share on Pinterest Can women who have lost the ability to experience sexual pleasure due to female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) ever regain it? For some women, surgical treatments offer hope. Dr. Marci Bowers is one of a few gynecologic surgeons who performs clitoral reconstruction surgery on women who have undergone FGM/C. She primarily treats women who have undergone type 2 FGM/C, in which part or all of the external clitoris, labia minora, and sometimes labia majora are removed. For many women who have undergone type 2 FGM/C, sex can be unpleasant or even painful. “It can really diminish the desire for sexual contact,” Bowers told Healthline. “And after all, that’s kind of what it’s meant to do. It’s meant to control women’s sexuality.” Clitoral reconstruction surgery can potentially help improve sexual function by repositioning the internal portion of the clitoris that remains intact. “The surgery is really simple in its design,” Bowers explained. “It’s meant to uncover the clitoris, bring it forward, and then suture it into place so that it can be accessible during sexual contact.” “The operation takes less than an hour,” she added. “The two keys to it are removing the scar tissue and releasing the suspensory ligament, which is the key component in allowing the clitoris to come down.” While all surgeries pose some risks, Bowers reports high success rates. “It works virtually every single time,” she said. “The woman’s [sexual] feelings are overwhelming improved when this is done.” Read more: What every woman should know about female sterilization »

More cultural than religious According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , more than 200 million girls and women who are alive today have undergone FGM/C. About 500,000 of them live in the United States. FGM/C includes any procedure that intentionally alters or injures female genital organs for nonmedical purposes. It is performed as a cultural practice in many communities around the world, particularly in parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. In the United States, performing FGM/C on a minor or transporting them to another country to undergo the procedure is a federal crime. Last month, the first federal case involving FGM/C was filed in Michigan. Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, an emergency room physician, stands accused of performing the procedure on two 7-year-old girls. Charges have also been filed against Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and Farida Attar, who are accused of assisting Nagarwala. Attar owns a medical clinic in Michigan where the procedures were reportedly performed. While all three defendants are members of the Dawoodi Bohra, a Muslim sect based in India, FGM/C is a cultural practice that crosses religious lines. "If it was a Muslim or religious practice in general, then all Muslim women would have to undergo it, and that's not the case," Haddijatou Ceesay, a program coordinator for Safe Hands for Girls, a nonprofit organization led by survivors of FGM/C, told Healthline. FGM/C is practiced by members of some Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities.