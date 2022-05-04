Share on Pinterest Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., early on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A newly leaked document shows that the U.S. Supreme Court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade in an upcoming decision.

Chief Justice John Roberts released a statement saying that the draft is authentic.

But he said it does not reflect the final decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A leaked document published on Politico Monday shows that the U.S. Supreme Court may be set to overturn Roe v. Wade in their landmark ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization this summer.

The document, a draft created in February by Justice Samuel Alito, essentially claims there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

If this draft reflects the court’s final decision, the federal right to a safe, legal abortion will end, and each state will decide on the legality of abortion.

Twenty-six states are poised to immediately enact abortion restrictions the moment Roe falls. This may occur through trigger bans that will be enacted the moment Roe falls and laws from the pre-Roe era that had been nullified by the ruling, there are additional bans that have been put in place after Roe was enacted like the Texas law that bans abortions after 6 weeks. The impact these sweeping restrictions will have on people seeking an abortion will be immense.

Experts point out that by banning a right to abortion it can affect a person’s mental health, physical health, in addition to their families, and livelihoods.

The Court’s final decision on Roe is expected in June.

Chief Justice John Roberts released a statement Tuesday saying that the draft is authentic but that it does not reflect the final decision by the court.

Although the document was an early draft, legal experts believe it shows where the majority stands — and that Roe is likely to fall when the official decision is made.

Roberts called the leak an “egregious breach” of the court’s trust and claimed the court’s final decision would not be influenced by the leak.

“I think he’s right — it is an egregious breach of trust — and it needs to be gotten to the bottom of,” Jared Carter, first amendment expert and professor at Vermont Law School, told Healthline.

An investigation into the leak will launch this week.