In a case study, physicians were surprised to find the supplements appeared to cause liver damage. Many people use dietary supplements on top of or in place of prescription medications to manage their health conditions. But without strict federal oversight or comprehensive studies, these supplements can sometimes cause serious medical issues. For one 64-year-old woman who took a red yeast rice supplement to lower her cholesterol, the end result was a trip to the hospital for acute liver injury. A group of doctors from Michigan described the woman's case in the journal BMJ Case Reports. They noted that she took the red yeast rice supplement because she was "hesitant to start taking statins." Red yeast rice supplements contain monacolin K, ranging from little or none to substantial amounts . This compound is chemically identical to the active ingredient in the cholesterol-lowering drug lovastatin, which also carries a risk of liver damage. After using the supplement for six weeks, the woman ended up in the hospital with symptoms including fatigue, bloating, and dark urine. Her doctors diagnosed her with drug-induced liver injury, with red yeast rice as the likely cause. She was treated with steroids until her condition improved. Although this is a single patient, it raises questions about the safety of red yeast rice supplements and how well they are regulated in the United States.

Is red yeast rice safe and effective? Some studies have found that red yeast rice can lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol — either by itself or with other natural compounds. Dr. Jay Mohan, a cardiologist at McLaren Macomb Hospital and McLaren Oakland Medical Center in the Detroit area said “it’s very interesting to know that there are other options to statins. But the problem is that the safety profile of red yeast rice is unpredictable.” Other case reports have identified serious side effects in people who used red yeast rice. However, one review of previous research found that most people tolerated red yeast rice. The authors point out that clinical studies use high-quality red yeast rice. The issue is what you buy online or in the store may not live up to those precise standards. In the United States, supplements don’t have to undergo the same clinical testing as prescription drugs to show that they are safe and effective. And companies that make supplements don’t have to follow the same strict manufacturing rules as pharmaceutical companies. This may change in the future. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that it will strengthen its oversight of the dietary supplement industry. But right now, this lack of oversight means that a red yeast rice supplement from one company may have much higher amounts of the active ingredient monacolin K. It may also have other compounds that cause side effects or interact with prescription medications. “You don’t know how much of an ingredient you have in each pill,” said Dr. Colin Zhu, a traveling physician who specializes in family practice, lifestyle medicine, and culinary medicine. “On top of that,” said Zhu, “you don’t know where the company gets the ingredients from, or what kind of quality control they have, in terms of processing and manufacturing.” The BMJ Case Reports article brings home the point that “natural” doesn’t always mean “safe.” “The fact that the patient developed drug-induced liver injury from taking a supplement like this is very concerning,” said Mohan, “because that could be a life-threatening illness.”