Share on Pinterest Where items are located in a grocery store can influence whether or not you buy more or less of it.

Westend61/Getty Images Researchers have found that a grocery store’s layout can influence what people buy.

Placing sweets in prominent locations encourages purchases of those products.

However, placing fruits and vegetables up front can drive healthier purchases.

There are strategies you can follow to ensure that you are making healthy purchases despite your store’s layout. According to University of Southampton researchers, helping people to eat better may be as simple as rearranging the layout of their local supermarket. They say that placing sugary treats like candy and chocolate bars in checkouts and at the end of nearby aisles drives people to purchase more of these unhealthy products. However, having foods like fruits and vegetables near the front of the store can guide people to make healthier choices. This research is important, according to the study author, because poor food choices can lead to obesity and cardiovascular disease. Anything that encourages better eating can help.

Store layouts found to influence food purchasing The lead authors, Dr. Christina Vogel and Dr. Janis Baird, performed their study in conjunction with the UK supermarket chain Iceland Foods Ltd. A selection of Iceland stores in England were monitored for sales, purchasing, and dietary patterns by taking a sample of their regular customers. When rearranging store layouts, Vogel said they looked at previous marketing research showing how product placement can influence purchasing decisions. Products placed near the store entrance, aisle-ends, and checkouts are prominent and easily seen by customers, she said, so putting items in these locations has been found to lead to more sales. Vogel’s team then took these findings and applied them toward the goal of driving more healthy food purchasing. They removed sweets from the checkouts and the end of the opposite aisles and replaced them with water and nonfood items. They also enlarged the fruit and vegetable section and moved it near the store entrance. What they found when they made these changes was the store-wide sales of sweets decreased, while fruit and vegetables sales increased. Specifically, these changes led to about 1,500 fewer portions of sweets being purchased in each store on a weekly basis. Also, nearly 10,000 more portions of fruits and vegetables were purchased from each store weekly. In addition, the researchers found that people’s individual dietary quality improved.